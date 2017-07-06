Another awesome short by Blomkamp and his team at Oats Studios. In case you missed it, this film is a must watch. It’s hard for me how to express how much I like Blomkamp’s work. In this day and age he is the best science fiction director of our time. His ideas, stories and overall execution are fresh and cutting edge. His use of Practical FX combined with CG are right on point. I still think the robots in Elysium are some of the best, most realistic looking bots on screen ( I will provide a sample below.) Check out Rakka, starring the one and only Sigourney Weaver.

Also check this out, you can contribute to the project….

Want to get involved or support this project? We’ve made film assets for Rakka available on Steam and will be adding more later. Join the discussion and support this experiment on Steam or our official web page:

http://store.steampowered.com/app/652150/agecheck

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/oatsstudios/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oatsstudios/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oatsstudios

Here is a scene from Elysium where Matt Damon’s character is fighting one of the robot police officers. I love the realistic movement and texture of the bot.