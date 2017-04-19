An update on Disneyland’s Star Wars land has been announced recently and they also dropped a new video. According to Disney Parks Blog “The team shared exciting new details about the story behind this mysterious destination somewhere on the Outer Rim—lying on the edge of the Unknown Regions. The remote village was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes, but the prominence of the outpost has been bypassed with the rise of hyperspace travel. Now home to those who prefer less attention, it has become a thriving port for smugglers, rogue traders and adventurers traveling between the frontier and uncharted space. It’s also a convenient safe-haven for others intent on avoiding the expanding reach of the First Order.”

I like that back story, that sounds pretty cool. Check out the video highlighting some things you can expect.