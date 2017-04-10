I was watching a lot of short films over the weekend and wanted to share my 3 favorite Western shorts I watched. Check these out when you’ve go a chance, they all have something different and unique about them.

The Gunfighter (2014)



8 minutes and 49 seconds

When a stranger walks into a bustling saloon, his thoughts as well as every other patron’s are narrated out loud by “the voice.”

This is a great short film, it’s funny, looks great and the performances are great. Check it out.

A Time of Vultures (2013)



7 minutes 48 seconds

A short and entertaining Western about a stranger who arrives and settles some unfinished business.

Very simple and entertaining action short. Great fight scene and it looks great. Check it.

Wild West Fan Co. (2015)



14 minutes 23 seconds

A unique tale about an eccentric Chinese inventor trying to make his father proud in the Wild West.

An original story with a great ending. This reminds me of a cross between Amelie and a Tarantino film. Do it.