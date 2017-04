This looks like the new and improved Blair Witch Project. Phoenix Forgotten is a Ridley Scott produced film directed by freshman Justin Barber. The story chronicles the final hours of a group of 3 students who went out searching for answers after the Phoenix Lights phenomenon. The trailer showcases extreme similarities to the 1997 Blair Witch Project. I guess that was a long time ago though, so here we go again. I hope it’s good.

Phoenix Forgotten hit theaters on April 21, 2017