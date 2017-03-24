In Bruges writer/director Martin McDonagh has a new film coming out. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is loaded with an all-star cast featuring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell and Peter Dinklage. The story looks to be a dark comedy about McDormand’s character who buys ad space on 3 billboards leading into town putting a message for the police. Like In Bruges, Three Billboards looks to carry some heavy subject matter along with laugh out load humor. Oh, it also has a few curse words.

Also check out Martin McDonagh’s picture on his IMDB account. He looks like a villain in a Tom Cruise action movie. A billionaire assassin who live in the snow.