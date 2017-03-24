Search

In Bruges writer/director Martin McDonagh has a new film coming out.  Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is loaded with an all-star cast featuring Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell and Peter Dinklage.  The story looks to be a dark comedy about McDormand’s character who buys ad space on 3 billboards leading into town putting a message for the police.  Like In Bruges, Three Billboards looks to carry some heavy subject matter along with laugh out load humor.  Oh, it also has a few curse words.

Also check out Martin McDonagh’s picture on his IMDB account.  He looks like a villain in a Tom Cruise action movie.  A billionaire assassin who live in the snow.