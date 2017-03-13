Jaime Lannister has a new Netflix crime/thriller movie coming to streaming April 28th 2017.

Logline:

After serving time for the attempted murder of a District Attorney, disgraced former cop Joe Denton returns home looking for redemption. An embarrassment to his parents and abandoned by his ex-wife, it seems as if things can’t get much worse. But then Joe finds himself trapped in the mess he left behind—in the cross fire between a crooked sheriff, the vengeful DA, and a mafia kingpin who knows too much.

The trailer looks pretty good. It reminds me of a Shane Black type movie, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang or The Nice Guys. Both those movies are great.