John despises his Alabama town and decides to do something about it. He asks a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who’s allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. But then someone else ends up dead, sparking a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and an unearthing of the mysteries of one man’s life.

This is the plot for the upcoming season of Serial. It sounds awesome! If you’re not sure what Serial is, it’s an investigative journalism podcast that documents a true story over an entire season. They explain it as:

“Serial tells one story—a true story—over the course of a season. Each season, we follow a plot and characters wherever they take us. We won’t know what happens at the end until we get there, not long before you get there with us. Each week we bring you the next chapter in the story, so it’s important to listen to the episodes in order.”

The first season followed the case of teenage convicted murderer Adnan Syad. He, to this day claims he’s innocent of killing his high school girlfriend. Sarah, our host researches all alibi’s, interviews friends, acquaintances, as well as has numerous lengthy phone calls with Adnan from prison. Is Adnan innocent? Or is he a sadistic sociopath? You make the call.

This was my first experience listening to a Podcast and I must say it hooked me. Season 1 of Serial hit it out of the park. Season 2 was okay, it was interesting but not great. It covered the story of Bowe Bergdahl who was captured by the Taliban after abandoning his post in Afghanistan.

If you’re a True Crime fan make sure to check this Podcast out and S-Town debuts March 28th so subscribe to Serial so you can listen. I like to let the episodes build up for a few weeks then binge listen.