Amazon Prime recently added the horror/thriller Pet to it’s movie library. I checked it out and was pleasantly surprised. Granted, I was very skeptical during the opening 20 minutes or so. A lot of low budget horror films can tend to be unwatchable. But as the movie played along I soon lost that cynical feeling and was all in.

Here’s the logline to the film via IMDB:

A psychological thriller about a man who bumps into an old crush and subsequently becomes obsessed with her, leading him to hold her captive underneath the animal shelter where he works. But what will the victim have in store for her captor?

The movie stars the hobbit that was lost on an island Dominic Monaghan and a female actress I’ve never heard of named Ksenia Solo. Monaghan has officially found his character calling by playing a creepy, weird guy. He’s got the look and chops to perfect it. His performance in this film was great. His visually creepy look combined with his somewhat normal at times personality brought realism to the bizarre loners motives. There were times in the film when he seemed like a guy you could hang out with. Maybe a bit weird, but alright. Then other times where you knew this dude had a screw loose and wouldn’t even want to make eye contact with him. I liked this juxtaposition of feelings his character projected.

Getting into the story, I’m not going to spoil anything. I know I always mention that, but I just want it to be clear so you don’t have to worry. The film is about a weird loner guy who works at a pet shelter. On his way to work he bumps into a girl that he went to high school with. From the brief interaction you get the feeling she was popular and he was not. She had no clue who he was but via common courtesy they had a brief conversation and Monaghn’s character Seth was instantly in love. That’s where the story begins.

The plot unfolds as Seth kidnaps her and keeps her as a “Pet” locked in a cage. The story leads us through unexpected turns as their relationship forms. I thought parts of the story were a bit tongue and cheek but overall I really enjoyed it. It had some moments of grotesque gore and unexpected story lines. The film makes the most out of a plot that involves a man locking a woman in a cage. You can scrutinize that this film is too far fetched and over the top in it’s claims. Or you can take it for what it’s worth and enjoy the ride. I’m the latter. There is no doubt Hollywood rookie director Carles Torres definitely made an impression with this film. I can assume that executives at Dimension, New Line and A24 have his card at arms length.

Nutshell: Horror film, Gore, Entertaining

Should I Watch: If you’re a fan of horror films or thrillers then yes, I think you should check it out.

Where to Watch: Amazon Streaming, Netflix DVD