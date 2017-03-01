Al Pacino is one of the greatest actors of all time. Mr. Pacino is known for being an eccentric little man, not unlike many of his colleagues. Being an actor can be a strange and identity paralyzing profession. Playing different characters while enveloping yourself into a role can make you question what your life role truly is. When not transforming into a new persona for his true passion, Mr. Pacino prefers to escape to a place where he really feels like Al. The boy from the mean streets of the Bronx. It’s a place that he feels at home, a place that’s real. Welcome to Pacino’s Paradise.

Related