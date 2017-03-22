I read this book Jungle by Yossi Ghinsberg last week. I actually found out about the book because The Belko Experiment director Greg McLean is currently in post-production on adapting it into a film starring Daniel Radcliffe. Jungle is the story of Yossi Ghinsberg’s travels to South America back in 1981. After just completing his service in the Israeli Navy Yossi, in his 20s, headed on a solo trip to South America. In Bolivia, Yossi and 3 others decided they wanted a real jungle experience and planned out an adventure of a lifetime. That is exactly what they got! When the group gets split up, it’s a survival story that will chill you to the bone. Stinging insects, venomous snakes, jaguars, no food, no shelter, just raw jungle. A story like no other.

Now, I’m not going into detail because there are so many things in this book that will leave you wide eyed with mouth open. I’m not going to ruin that for you. Yossi and friends are true survivalists. In an age where Naked and Afraid is on every other day, this book will make you realize that those game show contestants don’t hold a candle to a real survivalist. It’s amazing what the human body is capable of if you keep focus and have hope.

I highly recommend checking out this book and going on Yossi’s adventure. This story will make an excellent film. I would be afraid to direct it because the story is so good that it almost seems made up. Can’t wait to see what Radcliffe and McLean have in store.

*Note Jungle and Lost in the Jungle are the same book.