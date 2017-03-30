So the first official trailer for the upcoming film IT dropped yesterday. I’ve watched the teaser now 3 times and I must admit, it’s a great trailer. Actually one of the best I’ve ever seen.

Now, the reason I say “I must admit” is because I read the book in January and thought it was just okay. I feel like a lot of the “IT” movie hype is a cool bandwagon thing because people loved the scary clown from the 90s mini-series. The book set the stage for a great story but I feel like some elements were a bit bizarre and the ending was kinda disappointing. Stephen King is a master craftsman in regards to painting pictures but I feel like his stories can kind of miss the mark at times.

The trailer for the film looks great. I wasn’t that excited about it, since reading the book but after watching it, damn it looks pretty scary.