Directing a film can be one of the most stressful and rewarding jobs a person can fulfill. Deadlines, budget, weather, actors, sleeplessness, technology, executives and just some of the headaches when you’re the person calling “action” on the set. If I had to compare what it’s like being a director on a film set, think of it like the lead general contractor on the construction of a building. The bigger the budget, the bigger the skyscraper is. Which also means the more people to manage and oversee as well as the more “suits” to deal with.
On the flip side, good or bad, you’ve coordinated a group of people to help create something that you imagined in your mind and it’s now on a physical piece of media that you will have forever. That is pretty amazing and rewarding job. Just like constructing a building.
I was browsing on the Society of Motion Picture Still Photographers website and they have a feature on Directors. Here are some of my favorites from the collection.
Alfred Hitchock
Psycho (1960)
Vertigo (1958)
Rear Window (1954)
My favorite Hitchcock film: Psycho
Adam McKay
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
Step Brothers (2008)
The Big Short (2015)
My favorite McKay film: Step Brothers
Alexandre Aja
Horns (2013)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
Piranha 3D (2010)
My favorite Aja film: Piranha 3D
Ang Lee
Life of Pi (2012)
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
My favorite Lee film: Brokeback Mountain
Danny Boyle
Trance (2013)
127 Hours (2010)
28 Days Later (2002)
My favorite Boyle film: Slumdog Millionaire
Clint Eastwood
American Sniper (2014)
Mystic River (2003)
Unforgiven (1992)
My favorite Eastwood film: The Outlaw Josey Wells
Edgar Wright
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
The World’s End (2013)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
My favorite Wright film: Shaun of the Dead
David O. Russell
Joy (2015)
The Fighter (2010)
I Heart Huckabees (2004)
My favorite O. Russell film: Three Kings
The Coen Brothers
Hail, Caesar! (2016)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Blood Simple (1984)
My favorite Coen Brothers film: The Big Lebowski
Francis Ford Coppola
The Godfather (1972)
Apocalypse Now (1979)
The Rainmaker (1997)
My favorite Coppola film: Captain EO
The Farrelly Brothers
Kingpin (1996)
There’s Something About Mary (1998)
Stuck on You (2003)
My favorite Farrelly Brothers film: Dumb and Dumber
David Lynch
Blue Velvet (1986)
Mulholland Drive (2001)
Dune (1984)
My favorite Lynch film: The Elephant Man
David Fincher
Zodiac (2007)
Se7en (1995)
The Game (1997)
My favorite Fincher film: Fight Club
Sam Raimi
Drag Me to Hell (2009)
The Evil Dead (1981)
Army of Darkness (1992)
My favorite Raimi film: A Simple Plan
Roman Polanski
Chinatown (1974)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
The Pianist (2002)
My favorite Polanski film: The Ghost Writer
Steven Spielberg
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
Jaws (1975)
Schindler’s List (1993)
My favorite Spielberg film: Saving Private Ryan
Ridley Scott
Alien (1979)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Prometheus (2012)
My favorite R. Scott film: Gladiator
Quentin Tarantion
The Hateful Eight (2015)
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
Reservoir Dogs (1992)
My favorite Tarantino film: Pulp Fiction
Tony Scott
True Romance (1993)
Spy Game (2001)
Top Gun (1986)
My favorite T. Scott film: Man on Fire
Oliver Stone
Platoon (1986)
U Turn (1997)
Wall Street (1987)
My favorite Stone film: Natural Born Killers
John Hillcoat
Lawless (2012)
Triple 9 (2016)
The Road (2009)
My favorite Hillcoat film: The Proposition
Chris Columbus
Adventures in Babysitting (1987)
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)
My favorite Columbus film: Home Alone
Wes Craven
Scream (1996)
The Last House on the Left (1972)
The People Under the Stairs (1991)
My favorite Craven film: A Nightmare on Elm Street
With some of these directors it was so hard to pick a favorite. I just weighed in on how much the film impacted me while watching and how it has influenced or has had reference to my everyday life. If that makes sense.
