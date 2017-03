One of my all-time favorite directors David Fincher resurfaced from the unknown dropping a trailer for a new Netflix series coming October 2017. MINDHUNTER is an adaptation of the John Douglas book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s elite serial crime unit. This is great news for fans of classic Fincher films like Seven and Zodiac. The teaser trailer is below. But I must say I’m not a fan of this preview. The flashing of the blood droplet brain image cut with the action gave me vertigo.

