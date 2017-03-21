Did you know that “Dailies” is a term in the film industry for a quick print of the footage shot that day. Back when films were shot solely on film stock the days footage would be taken to the lab and developed and printed with out any color correction or editing and the director, producers and execs would be able to watch the footage shot that day. They were also called “Rushes” but that is an older term. Now days most films are shot in the digital format so you can watch the shot after each take. “Dailies” are still a thing, it’s just a bit different now.

