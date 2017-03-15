Don’t ever hire The Geek Squad from Best Buy. I ordered a service from them to help network a copier/scanner to 4 computers and trying to schedule the appointment was like entering the gates of customer service hell. I don’t know if Best Buy outsourced their customer service department but it was incredible how ridiculous it was to try and schedule. I was transferred through 3 different reps and ultimately cut off or hung up on 4 times! Needless to say I canceled the service and hired a local company. Take warning before getting involved with Best Buy.

