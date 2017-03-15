Search

Don’t ever hire The Geek Squad from Best Buy.  I ordered a service from them to help network a copier/scanner to 4 computers and trying to schedule the appointment was like entering the gates of customer service hell.  I don’t know if Best Buy outsourced their customer service department but it was incredible how ridiculous it was to try and schedule.  I was transferred through 3 different reps and ultimately cut off or hung up on 4 times!  Needless to say I canceled the service and hired a local company.  Take warning before getting involved with Best Buy.

1-Dog-Life

2-Dog-Life

3-Dog-Life

4-Dog-Life

5-Dog-Life

6-Dog-Life

7-Dog-Life

8-Dog-Life

9-Dog-Life

10-Dog-Life

11-Dog-Life

12-Dog-Life

13-Dog-Life

14-Dog-Life

15-Dog-Life

16-Dog-Life

17-Dog-Life

18-Dog-Life

19-Dog-Life

20-Dog-Life

21-Dog-Life

22-Dog-Life

23-Dog-Life

24-Dog-Life

25-Dog-Life

26-Dog-Life

27-Dog-Life

28-Dog-Life

29-Dog-Life

30-Dog-Life

31-Dog-Life

32-Dog-Life