Welcome to a collection of some of the best movie art discovered while browsing the site Deviant Art. In today’s edition I’m going to feature 5 different artists with different styles but all creating art based on film and tv. Each artist will have a link to their Deviant Art page where you can browse other works and even buy prints. Now, lets get to it.

Adam Limbert

My name is Adam Limbert, art junkie. I’m a graphic designer/illustrator/creative enthusiast living in the Buckeye state with my amazing wife and 2 fantastic daughters, trying to keep up with all of my interests. A simple guy with big, crazy ideas! Although art is my true passion, I’m a real sucker for movies, comics, dinner with my wife, playing with my daughters and of course video games. Why can’t there be more hours in the day? Or at least having the super power of not requiring sleep!

Favourite genre of music: the ROCK!

Favourite photographer: my wife

Favourite style of art: Again, too many

Operating System: Mac OS

MP3 player of choice: iPhone

Shell of choice: turtle

Wallpaper of choice: usually something with Captain America

Skin of choice: mine

Favourite cartoon character: Tigra (changes daily)

Personal Quote: Stay Fierce

My favorite: It’s so hard to pick one, I would have to say the Hitchcock poster. I love Hitchcock and my favorite movie all-time is Psycho. Second pick would be a tie between Ron Burgundy and Big Trouble Little China.

Edward J Moran

I’m a filmmaker from Michigan, a writer, musician, and artist. I have been a digital artist for over six years, and my main goal is to consistently become better and better at what i do.

What I use:

Gimp 2.8

FontSpace – dafont

Adobe Kuler

My favorite: Stranger Things poster. I also love the color grades in the Legend of Zelda.

Samuel Ho (No Small Victories)

Canada. Story teller.

My favorite: It’s the Terminator piece at the top with the Asian characters. So dope. A close 2nd is Tobias. One of televisions best characters ever.

Blain Hefner (Hefnatron)

I crashed landed in Wichita Falls, TX and grew up on a steady diet of classic TV, movies and soft pretzels. I’ve been drawing longer than I can remember — when my dad showed me how to draw a smiley face at 18 months.

I earned a BFA from Midwestern State University with a major in painting and a minor in commercial art. I worked in the newspaper industry for almost 12 years as a designer and illustrator and is also a freelance illustrator and designer.

I like to work in a variety of mediums including ink, acrylic, mixed media sculpture and digital artwork.

A lot of my work is heavily influenced by pop culture an inspired by retro design, science fiction and comic book art.

My favorite: Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark. He painted that portrait with acrylic paints. That is amazing. I also love the design and look of “City on the Edge of Forever. So cool.

Jason Edmiston

Canada. The Holy Grail for action figure nerds like me, I got to attend the Hasbro new freelancers fair a couple years ago in Rhode Island, and I’m still smiling.

My favorite: Hands down the Kenny Powers baseball card drawing. That is so great! I love the nacho cheese. Jason is an extremely talented artist and all of his pieces are amazing. Good stuff.

I hope you enjoyed volume 1 of Best Deviant Movie Art and if you know of an artist that should be featured in the next edition or are an artist please send me a link to your profile. Check out these guys websites, there are so many more cool pieces.