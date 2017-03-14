In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

The Belko Experiment was written by James Gunn, writer/director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2. I read this is a film he’s wanted to make for a long time. Taking cues from Kinji Fukasaku Japanese classic Battle Royale (2000), The Belko Experiment looks to carry the same premise but takes place in an office. This could be a really great, fun movie. If you’re a splatter fan I think you can look forward to some crazy office environment deaths.

The film was directed by Aussie production captain Greg McLean. Some of McLean’s credits include Wolf Creek, Wolf Creek 2 and Rogue. I hope McLean can do Gunn’s writing some justice. The film opens this Friday, March 17th 2017. The adult box office might take a hit as it is St. Paddy’s Day on March 17th and most people will be drunk.

My only hope for The Belko Experiment is that they leaned more on the use of practical effects and less digital for the violence. Movies like this are what feed SFX makeup artists families. The solid plus is that this film is rated “R” and not “PG-13.” Check out the trailer below.