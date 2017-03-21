This trailer has been out for a few now but I always skipped past it thinking it was something completely different than what it actually is. I finally checked it out and boy was I wrong. Atomic Blonde is the female version of John Wick. I feel like both stories take place in the same universe and one day these elite killers will link up. Atomic Blonde was also directed by John Wick’s David Leitch so that kinda explains things.

The film stars Charlize Theron, James McAvoy and John Goodman. It’s all action and oozes sexuality. Check it.