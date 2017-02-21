Arguably one of the science fiction genres greatest directors of our time has directed a BMW Film short. Neill Blomkamp director of District 9, Elysium and the upcoming Untitled Alien film has rebooted the Clive Owen car series with his short titled The Escape. This one went completely unnoticed on my part. I remember years ago when BMW Films created various shorts all starring Owen as “The Driver,” including an awesome one by Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu titled Powder Keg.

Check out Blomkamp’s take on the series with a 13 minute movie starring Dakota Fanning, John Bernthal, Vera Farmiga and of course Clive Owen. The story is a little weak but the action is cool.