So Tales From the Crypt is making a comeback and it looks like M. Night Shymalan is going to be part of it. I’m excited to see it come back because I remember watching the old movies and episodes as a kid. I’m a bit hesitant though. Shymalan hasn’t regained my trust. He’s made so many duds that I can’t help think that this TNT television series will be on and canceled quicker than you can predict his movies twists. I guess we’ll see.

TNT’s Tales From the Crypt featurette