Check this out. It’s concert called Rockin’ 1000 and features 1000 different musicians playing hits from the history of rock. Here’s the back story:

In 2015 1000 Rockers performed simultaneously “Learn to Fly” by the Foo Fighters in Cesena – Italy.

The video got more than 32 million views and the Foos actually held a concert in town!

In 2016 we organized “That’s Live” the first concert ever of the Biggest Rock Band on Earth!

1000 musicians, one stadium, playing the songs that made the glorious History of Rock!