Today in Ponyboy film school we are going to take a look at a video by CineFlix. They put together amazing compilations that breakdown filmmaker techniques so viewers can gain a bit of perspective on the art of making movies. I went to film school and some of their videos are more informative than a semesters worth of lectures.

Today I’m going to show you their video about the art of moving the camera. Camera movement can imply so much information without the viewer every really noticing the move. Check out this excellent breakdown of 5 different camera moves that all provide meaning to the films viewer.

Here’s the short film they discussed, The Candidate. Check it out, it’s worth the watch. It’s also cool to witness the “crossing the line” technique they used to show a change of perspective during the conversation. Good stuff.