Extract (2009)

Joel, the owner of an extract plant, tries to contend with myriad personal and professional problems, such as his potentially unfaithful wife and employees who want to take advantage of him.

Now this isn’t Mike Judge’s best film, in fact, it is arguably his worst. With that being said it’s hard to hold a candle to his classics Office Space and Idoicracy. Those two movies are so good that it’s not fair to compare. Extract has it’s moments but overall kind of misses the mark. I’ve seen it now 3 times and though I do laugh the story doesn’t pull me in. I feel like it’s missing something. The Mila Kunis story line doesn’t seem to have the appropriate depth and the Kristen Wiig story line is a bit depressing. I will revisit it in a year or so and see how if I feel the same.

Nutshell: Some laughs, it’s okay.

Should I Watch: Casual movie viewers, pass. Comedy film fans, yes. Mike Judge has earned his place in entertainment for you to at least give it a shot.

Where to Watch: DVD, Netflix streaming

The OA (2016-)

Netflix Original Series

Season 1 /8 episodes

Having gone missing seven years ago, the previously blind Prairie returns home, now in her 20s with her sight restored. While many believe she is a miracle, others worry that she could be dangerous.

Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling’s relatively first major release, The OA. A genre bending episodic tale of a woman’s terrifying and heroic story about what happened to her while she was missing for 7 years. The series had my attention throughout. I was very interested in finding out what happened to the stories main character Prairie. Her experience was something that I’ve never witnessed in any television show or film before. It was a very original concept with a polarizing villain that made you constantly wonder if he was scientific genius or rogue madman.

Now for the big but...

The series left some major questions unanswered. Which could be a problem if Netflix doesn’t renew the series. I would say it’s about 50/50 right now, based on very positive and very negative reviews. I would not recommend this show to anyone until Netflix has announced a 2nd season. The final episode was very anti-climatic and posed more questions than answered. It also took a strange turn in the final minutes with a scene that was humorously weird and realistically not believable. I thought the show was like a $80 firework that should’ve only cost $10 bucks. It went pop! pop! psssss… and then was resentfully kicked into the gutter to light the next.

Nutshell: Sci-fi meets drama meets spirituality. Kinda disappointing. Kinda depressing.

Should I Watch: Wait and see if Netflix is making a season 2 first.

Where to Watch: Netflix streaming

The OA – Trailer

Nerve (2016)

A high school senior finds herself immersed in an online game of truth or dare, where her every move starts to become manipulated by an anonymous community of “watchers.”

A cash grab by Emma Roberts and Dave Franco. Two actors that are great in so many other projects. Not to say they were not good in this film, their performances were as good as you would expect. It wasn’t them I had the problem with. Like many movies in this studio-machine low to mid range budget world. The premises of the films are pretty good, it’s the endings and payoffs that blow. Nerve is no exception. I know after watching that I am not the target audience for this movie at all. I would say pre-teen’s to 10th graders would probably love it. Like I said, it started pretty good but the plane hit the mountain in the end.

Nutshell: Good idea, gimmicks were ehh, payoff was bad.

Should I Watch: If you’re a teen or a sneaky pre-teen go for it.

Where to Watch: DVD, Netflix DVD, Amazon Video

Blood Father (2016)

An ex-con reunites with his estranged wayward 17-year old daughter to protect her from drug dealers who are trying to kill her.

Mel Gibson plays an alcoholic ex-con in the action thriller and boy does he look the part. The 61-year old actor hit the gym, put on some prison muscle and the grizzled look of his face made me forget at times it was Mel Gibson and not some actual ex-con. That’s a good thing. All in all this was a fun movie. It’s the story of a father-daughter relationship reuniting during some violent circumstances. I thought the characters seemed real and the bad guys seemed bad. The action sequences looked good and the sfx were believable. That’s all you can ask for in a movie like this. It’s a “popcorn movie” that’s just simply entertainment.

Nutshell: Good story, good action, good to see Mel is back on his meds.

Should I Watch: Perfect for a movie night. Pizza, pepsi and popcorn.

Where to Watch: Netflix DVD, DVD, Amazon Video

Blood Father – Trailer

The Girl on a Train (2016)

A divorcee becomes entangled in a missing persons investigation that promises to send shockwaves throughout her life.

The Girl on the Train is a film that can slide right in between your copy of Gone Girl and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Not because the trio all have the word “girl” in the title. It’s something in all three of their narratives that you can immediately tell they were adapted from novels. Some books movies just feel like book movies. With that being said, The Girl on the Train was an alright film. Emily Blunt gave a fantastic performance which was the best part of the movie. The overall story just lacked an element. It needed another story line somewhere within it to intersect with Blunt’s character. The big reveal in the end was very predictable and it felt like the film was holding our hand on the way to the big surprise.

Nutshell: Feels like a NY Times Best Seller turned into Hollywood feature film. Oh, wait….

Should I Watch: Sure, I think lots of people will and already do like this film. I would rather watch Layer Cake.

Where to Watch: Amazon Video, Direct TV Cinema, iTunes

The Girl on the Train – Trailer

Beware the Slenderman

The mythos of a faceless, digital-age bogeyman known as Slenderman was created on the Internet, but his influence was felt in the real world when two 12-year-old girls lured their friend into the woods for a brutal murder.

I wrote a feature about this doc and have some pics and media. Here’s a snipit.

Beware the Slenderman covers the case of this bizarre and terrifying attack. Director Irene Taylor Brodsky takes us inside the families of the two suspects giving us some insight on what caused the pre-teens to violently attempt to murder their friend. These stories are set along with police “interview” footage of both Morgan and Anissa individually recounting the events that occurred just hours before. It’s a fascinating and horrifying look into the minds of these two little girls that literally just attempted to murder a friend.

Not knowing anything about Slenderman prior to this, I thought this was an excellent documentary. My only knock on it, is it left me thirsty for more. The film ends (not a spoiler) with the girls trial date being set for sometime this year in 2017. It will be interesting to see the outcome and what a jury will think when staring down two innocent looking girls that might not be so innocent.

Nutshell: Interesting, informative, engaging.

Should I Watch It: Yes and if you have a weird kid start talking to him or her and see where their minds at.

Where to Watch: HBO, HBO on demand.

Beware the Slenderman

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

A father and son, both coroners, are pulled into a complex mystery while attempting to identify the body of a young woman, who was apparently harboring dark secrets.

I did a post about this film. Click the button to see the entire post. Below is a snipit.

I would recommend checking out this film. So many horror films are so bad these days that it is so reassuring when a talented cast and crew can pull off a film that restores faith in the genre. Creepy, thrilling, shocking and at times a little disgusting, The Autopsy of Jane Doe can be summed up no better than this quote “Visceral horror to rival ALIEN and early Cronenberg. Watch it, but not alone.” –Stephen King

Nutshell: Gross with gore, engaging, thrilling and totally entertaining.

Should I Watch: If you’re squeamish with gore then probably not. If you like good movies then that’s a hard yes.

Where to Watch: Amazon on demand, iTunes, Google Play

The Monster

A mother and daughter must confront a terrifying monster when they break down on a deserted road.

The film was directed by Bryan Bertino. Everything I’ve read says that Bertino is an acclaimed director because of his 2008 film The Strangers. I think I saw that movie in the theaters and I don’t remember it leaving an impression on me at all. If it did, I would’ve at least remembered something about it. So, I’m not sure what all this “acclaimed” business is. The Monster was just “ok.” It wasn’t that good but it wasn’t terrible. The relationship between the mother & daughter was the obvious focus of this movie. It was pretty heavy and kind of a bizarre combination of big family drama mixed with a monster running loose in the woods. To be honest it came off a bit pretentious. Like the director was trying to break genre barriers with this artistic horror amalgam. Seemed a bit self-serving.

………………SPOILER ALERT……………..DON’T READ THIS PART…………

Toward the end of the film, I was expecting some kind of twist, like the little girl was actually the monster or the monster was actually one of the mom’s boyfriends chasing them down. In the little girls eyes, she viewed him as a monster. Something of that nature. Something to tie the storylines together. But it was just a bad mom, her kid and a random monster attacking in the woods.

Nutshell: Not your typical monster movie. Felt like watching a family drama and horror film on split screen.

Should I Watch: Don’t spend your money, if it’s on TV for free, check it out.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, iTunes

The Monster – Trailer

In Order of Disappearance (2014)

The honorable citizen Nils ploughs snow in the wild winter mountains of Norway, when his son is mistakenly murdered, Nils takes action, which ignites a war between the vegan gangster “the Count” and the Serbian mafia boss Papa.

A Norwegian comedic/thriller starring one of Hollywood’s best Stellan Skarsgard. In Order of Disappearance is a really fun movie. The story is about Skarsgard’s character Nils who is seeking revenge on the guys that killed his son. Sounds hilarious right?! Along the way we are introduced to a slew of ruthless bad guys that are as amusing as they are deadly. Great cast, great screenplay and great execution leads to a Ponyboy Approved film.

Nutshell: Dark Comedy, Violent, Bloody, Fun, Cinematic. It has English subtitles so you’ll have to read.

Should I Watch: Yes, you should. Great movie. Filmmaker must watch.

Where to Watch: Netflix streaming, Amazon Video, iTunes

In Order of Disappearance – Trailer

The Nice Guys (2016)



In 1970s Los Angeles, a mismatched pair of private eyes investigate a missing girl and the mysterious death of a porn star.

A great movie by a great writer/director. Shane Black, whose past directorial work includes Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, is an ace when it comes to helming the ship of a great comedic mystery. The Nice Guys is just that. A movie that utilizes fun characters navigating through a complex mystery using humor and action to tell the story of ultimately a new relationship. Gosling, Crowe and newcomer 16-year old Angourie Rice formed the most lovingly dysfunctional nuclear family one could imagine. Their symbiotic relationship seemed natural and pure. The pacing of the mystery kept you engaged during the entire 120 minutes while the comedy both subtle and slapstick kept you smiling just as long. I highly recommend this movie. It’s too much fun to miss.

Nutshell: R-rated, hilarious, great story with equally great relationships.

Should I Watch: That’s a hard Yes!

Where to Watch: DVD, HBO, Netflix DVD, Amazon Video.

