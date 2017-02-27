Jimmy Kimmel had it out for Matt Damon last night at the Oscars. Any chance he had to take a shot at the actor he pulled the trigger. Now, this is all in fun, of course. The two are actually good friends outside of media spotlight.

In case you missed the Academy Awards last night, they had a feature where Hollywood stars would talk about a movie that inspired them in a movie theater setting. They would include shots of them watching the film as well as clips from the film. Jimmy did one talking about Matt Damon’s film We Bought A Zoo. It was good.