HUF recently announced their 2017 line with items ranging from $8-$100.00. The Spring collection hits stores and online this Thursday February 9th. Some of these jackets are so dope! This is what HUF has to say:

Embracing HUF’s roots in subversive skate and street culture, the HUF Spring 2017 Collection is driven by common ideologies of punk, reggae, and dancehall movements from the late 70s and early 80s. Vintage patterns, strong iconic motifs and bold graphic language of that era are re-contextualized into contemporary apparel silhouettes and illustrated across styles such as the Kingston Jacket, Shots Bomber Reversible Jacket, Souvenir MA-1 Jacket, 45 RPM L/S tee, Aggro Football Tee, and Bob L/S Shirt. Utilizing premium materials of high-quality handfeel, the collection offers an elevated range of tailored cut and sew. High-density puff prints, flocking, appliqué, and embroidery are explored throughout tees and fleece, while vibrant overdyes are applied throughout the entire collection.

Innovating upon shapes, performance, and functional constructions, HUF Footwear debuts the HUF Hupper 2 Lo this Spring. Durability from the ground up, the HUF Hupper 2 Lo features a refortified, higher-profile 3D foxing tape for longevity, grip, and stability, as well as PERFSHOCK insole technology for comfort. Additional colorways are refreshed for the season in existing HUF Footwear and signature models including the Cromer and Dylan Slip On.

Through HUF’s unique vision, the collection seeks to unite the spirit of the subcultures that define a generation.