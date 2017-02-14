The title A24 might be a little cryptic, I know. If you’re wondering what it is, let me tell you. A24 is a distribution company that buys and releases films. What does that mean and why should I care? First off, that means, A24 either screens the film and purchases it from the filmmaker/production company directly or A24 finances the production from the beginning and the finished product is theirs to release in theaters/DVD. Sundance Film Festival used to be huge for independent filmmakers, they would set up private screenings for distributors and if the companies wanted the film they would have the opportunity to buy. I’m not sure if Sundance is still as big as it was during the “Blair Witch Project era” but I’m confident there’s still lots of wheeling and dealing.

Now, let me tell you why you should care.

It hit me while watching Swiss Army Man the other night. I saw the “A24” logo and thought, “damn this company puts out some hits.” That thought’s not always a reflection of their box office charts, but if you’re looking for a solid movie to watch, A24’s library doesn’t disappoint.

Let me tell some of the films I’ve watched from their catalog and I’ll give you the grade I’ve given to each one.

The VVitch – A

This is one of the best scary movies I’ve ever seen. I’m not talking about a horror film. The VVitch doesn’t have gore, violence or anything else you’d typically associate with a scary movie. This film is authentically terrifying. What you see in this film is apart of American history. This stuff happened. Whether it’s fact, fiction, lore or a little of everything. People during this time (17th Century) believed in witch craft and it was a community shattering affliction that plagued multiple settlements across New England. Check this one out.

The VVitch premiered at Sundance Film Festive on January 27, 2015 and was widely released by A24 in February 2016.

Green Room – B+

A neo-nazi punk show gone wrong. This film delivers. It’s about a band of struggling musicians traveling around the USA playing local dive bars, parties, etc. A young group of dreamers just doing what they’ve got to do to get their music heard. They get offered a gig in Portland and find out it’s a nazi punk club. After the show they accidentally see something that can’t be unseen and the story begins. This is a thrill ride from the get go. It’s has shock, gore, violence and real terror. The Green Room doesn’t veer off into dead end storylines or overcomplicate it’s premise. It’s about getting out alive…period.

The Green Room was screened at Cannes Film Festival in 2015 and released wide by A24 in May of 2015

Room – A

This movie was so good. Brie Larson was amazing. After watching you’ll see why she won the Academy Award. I don’t think this movie could’ve been as good with any other female lead playing this role. The story is about Larson who’s character was kidnapped and forced to be prisoner inside a small room. Her captor gets her pregnant and she has a son who’s young life is spent growing up inside this tiny space. This is a story about escape, survival and love. It’s one of the best movies I watched last year.

Room premiered at Telluride Film Festival in September 2015 and was released wide a month later.

Ex-Machina – B+

If you haven’t seen this film yet put it on your list to watch asap. It’s about a CEO of a huge programming company that has one of his employees, selected out of hundreds, visit his home and spend time with Ava. Ava is a robot that is more self-aware then anyone expected. The movie is a glimpse into the future. I feel this plot will happen in real life, it’s only a matter of time. It’s a great story with amazing sfx and the reality of it is completely frightening.

Tusk – B-/C+

I can tell you right off the bat, I’m not really a Kevin Smith fan. Mallrats is great, Clerks is cool too but after that everything starts getting a little fuzzy. With that being said, I didn’t not like Tusk. I actually thought it was kind of clever and fun. The execution wasn’t that great but it was good enough. Tusk is about a guy (Justin Long) who runs a podcast and is looking for a cool story to tell to his listeners. He hears about a guy in Canada who has an amazing story of survival and ventures up to meet him. It turns out the guy is insane and drugs the interviewer and gruesomely transforms him into a human walrus.

I think if a different filmmaker made this film it would have been more successful. It could’ve been a cult hit like Human Centipede. Kevin Smith should just stay retired.

Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was released by A24 in September 2014.

Spring Breakers – A

This is another film you need to watch asap, if you haven’t seen it already. Spring Breakers is so good. I was actually a bit hesitant before watching because I know some of Harmony Korine’s films can be very weird. This however, was not. Spring Breakers is the tale of 4 broke college girls looking to party in Florida during Spring Break. It’s a story of good, bad, sex, drugs, violence and friendship. Spring break forever. It’s fact and fantasy rolled into one. A tale that is both outrageous and real. You feel for these girls and really do care for them. James Franco is also exceptional in this movie. Eat your heart out Riff Raff.

Other A24 films I’ve seen but not discussed:

Monster (2016) – C+

Swiss Army Man (2016) – B

Lobster (2016) – B-

A Most Violent Year (2014) – B

A24 is turning out to be the one of the top dogs in the horror genre as of late. They recently released the trailer for their upcoming film It Comes At Night and it looks so good. I love good scary movies. Check out the trailer below and if you’re looking for something to watch check out A24’s catalog. They currently have a lot of their films on Amazon Prime. Watch them before they’re gone!