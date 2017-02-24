Let’s take it back to 1993 when the world was given the gift of Sylvester Stallone’s rock climbing action/thriller Cliffhanger. The story is about rescue climber Gabe Walker who walks away from his position after he fails to save a colleagues girlfriend during a dramatic rescue attempt. This is the iconic scene where her hand is slipping from Stallone’s and as she falls screaming in fear ,Sly yells “Nooooo” while dangling like a monkey on a wire.

The film picks up when Gabe returns to his post eight months later to retrieve some belongings before he moves away for good. As he’s trying to convince a love interest to give it all up and come with him the rescue team receives a distress call. Gabe is reluctantly persuaded to tag along to help out and to all of their surprise, the distress call was a ruse by ex-military mercenaries who need skilled climbers to locate a $100 million dollars that is in a plane that crashed in the Rockies.

This is where all the action begins. This is a classic Stallone action movie that deserves to be talked about and remembered. The film also has one of the most badass trailers created. Take a look below and you tell me you’re not ready for a little mountain climbing & ass kicking.