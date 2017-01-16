If you’re a TV lover like me than you often fall into a routine of watching the same channels and shows over and over until you get burned out and begin the search for something new. This is how I discovered the network VICELAND. I know all about VICE News and have HBO and see their show on my guide but I can’t watch it anymore. Since the US election I can’t stand how media giants like this push their agenda in their “news” segments. It has nothing to do with candidate selection but it’s so obvious what they are doing. It drives me crazy being told what to think.

To elaborate, it’s fine if the network or show has a stance, but if that’s the case, you’re biased and can’t fairly present straight news. Like the John Oliver show for example, a great show that is skewed left with a liberal stance. It’s a hilarious and fun show and you know what you’re getting when you tune in.

News should be straight news without any bias. I don’t want to be told what to think, or hear your opinion. Just give me the facts. Both sides of the story and all of it. If you can do that, then you deserve to be called the News.

With that being said, I switched on VICELAND the other night and discovered some pretty cool shows. I wanted to share a few of them with you so you could check them out if you’re looking for something new to watch.

My favorite so far is a 30 minute show called Balls Deep. It stars VICE correspondent Thomas Morton as he simply hangs out with different groups of interesting people and gives their lives a try. For example, one episode featured Morton hanging out with a couple of high school seniors from Gary, Indiana during their last week of high school. Another episode followed a group of Trump super-supporters in Ohio.

The concept of the show is very simple but really interesting. Morton is a great reporter and really dives into each story and the lives of these individuals to show what their world consists of. Check this one out for sure.

Weediquette is a 30 minute series hosted by journalist Krishna Andavolu. The show centers around marijuana and each episode has a theme of how various groups or individuals use the plant in their lives. One episode features Krishna as he explores how a hardcore heroin user goes to a rehab camp and uses high doses of marijuana to help him break his methadone habit. Another centers around a group of Christians who use marijuana to study the bible. With the impending legalization of herb in recreational/medicinal form there are so many stories of how marijuana is used in so many different lives.

Krishna is another great correspondent for the network. Though I don’t agree all the time with his post episode tape recorder monologue, he is still very informative and fun to watch.

F*ck That’s Delicious is a 30 minute series featuring the travels, life and eating habits of rapper Action Bronson and his buddies. The series takes us all over the globe that’s fueled by laughs, weed and lots of food. Bronson knows his food and is more than just a connoisseur. His culinary insight is matched with his welcoming personality that keeps you entertained and wanting to binge watch episode after episode.

I definitely recommend you check out this series. I don’t really follow Action’s hip hop career but when it fades he’s got the chops to make a great TV host.

Here are some other shows I recommend to check out:

Bong Appetit

Take a cannabis-fueled culinary journey in search of bold flavors, colorful characters, and truly high-end eating as Bong Appetit travels the world seeking out those with a passion for food, weed, and merriment.

Huang’s World

Eddie Huang went to law school, got hired, got fired, told jokes, sold weed, did molly, opened a restaurant, wrote a New York Times bestseller, and now he’s here.

Big Night Out

Clive Martin explores how partying has become both an act of rebellion and survival for young people everywhere.