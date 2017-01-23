The King of Pop’s daughter Paris back in the spotlight. Last time I remember seeing her was when MJ passed and there were pics of her at his service. She was little then and now she’s arguably not. The 18 year old recently completed her first major modeling gig in no where other than Paris, France. You’ll see the pics of her below looking like a young Madonna with soldiers around her.

Paris Jackson is a beautiful girl. She has the look of a young Sharon Stone or an aforementioned budding Madge. If Paris continues a life entertainment I predict she will land roles in films like Stone did in her early career. Strong female leads portraying power, class and oozing sex.

Check out some pics from Paris’ IG account.