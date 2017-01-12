Tomorrow NPH’s (Neil Patrick Harris, for those who don’t know) Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events debuts on Netflix. If I had to describe the look of the series I would say think Tim Burton’s brain connected to Wes Anderson’s via some jumper cables with the result of the electrical blast being a look that in uniquely familiar. It’s a style that viewers will either love or hate with nothing in between.

The series is based on a collection of children’s books and revolves around the story of 3 children that become orphans and the mysterious Count Olaf. That’s pretty vague, I know. I’ll let the creators take it from here….

Dear Viewer,

We regretfully present you with the official trailer, a word which here means a collection of the unhappy happenings surrounding the lives of the three Baudelaire orphans and one despicable Count Olaf.

For the sake of your mental well-being and overall enjoyment of your internet browsing experience, we recommend you search “cats playing instruments” immediately and spend the next 2 1/2 minutes watching a tabby in a t-shirt attempt to play a keyboard instead.

With all due respect,

Netflix

If you haven’t seen the Jim Carrey film with the same title. Check that out. It is really cool stylistically and not a bad movie by any means. Also the music is great.