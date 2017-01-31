With the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves action/thriller, John Wick 2, releasing wide on February 10th I wanted to share some thoughts about one of Hollywood’s most tortured A-listers. Keanu Reeves has been the butt of acting criticism since I can remember. His character Ted “Theodore” Logan from his breakout 1989 hit Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure seemed to cast his performance archetype as a “rahhhh” “whooa” “huuuuh” kind of performer. Example below.

The fact that he followed up the pair of Bill and Ted movies with Point Break, where he played a surfing FBI agent didn’t help his case. Keanu seemed to be a kinda joke, but he brought in money so he kept working.

Keanu ran the box office with his 1994 action movie Speed co-starring new comer Sandra Bullock and then in 1998 became a world wide mega star with the genre bending The Matrix. Keanu still received heat from acting critics but he was now a walking dollar sign so that didn’t matter.

2 Reasons to Leave Keanu Alone.

The first is that fact that his body of work holds some of the most fun and coolest films of all time. You can critique all you want, but if the movie is actually good, you’re criticism doesn’t really matter. Take Point Break for instance, the movie is so entertaining that any minor performance chuckles don’t matter. That’s part of what makes it so great.

The Matrix goes without saying but films like Street Kings and Constantine which didn’t reach heights of the sci-fi blockbuster were also great films. Keanu is believable playing those dark, troubled characters who can kick your ass. This is once again proven by the success of John Wick (part 1).

You can mock, laugh and point fingers but you can’t deny the fact that you can pick at least 2 films in Keanu’s resume that you would put in your ultimate film library. I have more than that. Here’s my top 5 favorite Keanu Reeves films:

1. Point Break (1991)

2. The Matrix (1999)

3. John Wick (2014)

4. Speed (1994)

5. Constantine (2004)

The second reason you should Leave Keanu Alone is his past. This poor guy has been through more then the average human being can handle. Here’s the cliff’s notes:

Keanu’s father left him, his sister and mother when he was a child. Dad was a party animal and decided to go that route. Keanu saw his father from time to time but lost touch when he was 13 and his dad was arrested for selling heroin.

Keanu made a good friend in River Phoenix when they worked together on the Gus Van Sant film My Own Private Idaho. River began his downward spiral during the making of this film about drugs, sex and debauchery. He later died in front of the Viper Room due to a drug overdose. Keanu to this day does not like to take about it.

Keanu was in love once and his girlfriend Jennifer Syme. The couple were expecting their first child. In December of 1999 Syme miscarried and the relationship fell apart. A year later Syme was driving home from a party and crashed her Jeep ejecting her from the car and killing her.

Keanu’s sister Kim was diagnosed with Leukemia and for the last 10 years or so he has been taking care of her. He also set up the cancer foundations Stand Up to Cancer and SickKids Foundation but did not attach his name to them.

Keanu Reeves has experienced the high highs and the low lows in life. I think it’s safe to say he would trade all the money he’s made to reverse some of the misfortune’s he’s encountered thus far in his existence. You got to give it to a guy who’s this lucky and this cursed to not go off the rails living as a Hollywood super star.

John Wick 2

Limited Release date 2-9-17

Wide release date 2-10-17