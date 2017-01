Filmmaking dynamic duo Joel and Ethan Coen have directed a 60-second Mercedes Benz commercial for the upcoming Superbowl between the Patriots and Flacons next month. If you’re wondering who Joel and Ethan Coen are, they are the guys who directed Hollywood hits like Fargo, The Big Lebowski, Blood Simple and No Country for Old Men, to only name a few. If you can’t wait unit Feb 5th then you can see the commercial now below. Watch it….Friendo.

