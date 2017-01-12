I’m a huge fan of Michael Pena (I know there is supposed to be a little wavy line over the “n” but for the life of me I can’t figure out how to do it) and Dax. I have to admit, every time Employee of the Month is on, I have to watch it. He looks so washed up in that movie, it cracks me up.

Pena is like hispanic John C. Reilly. He’s not pigeon holed to one genre like most actors are. He flip-flops comedy, drama, sci-fi, you name it. He’s a great actor and I’ll always check the movie out if I know he’s in it.

The Dax/Pena duo has teamed up for the upcoming re-imagining of the classic 80s TV series CHIPS. A premise based on two LA motorcycle highway patrol cops keeping crime off the streets. The upcoming film doesn’t adhere to the original really at all but it borrows a few key elements and reinvents the rest. Check it out. It should be good for a few laughs.