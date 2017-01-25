HBO premiered a new documentary on Monday and I had the chance to watch it last night. It’s called Beware the Slenderman and it’s a true crime story about two 12-year-old girls from Waukesha, Wisconson that stabbed a supposed “friend” 19-times to sacrifice her to the fictional internet character Slenderman. The film goes into the mythos of the face-less digital-aged boogeyman and tells the story of the two girls who are facing a potential 65 year sentence if tried for the attempted murder in adult court.

If this is the first you’ve heard of Slenderman don’t feel out of the loop. He was created back in 2009 in an online forum via the site Something Awful when user Victor Surge held a photoshop contest with the goal of creating creepy paranormal images. Slenderman was born and took instant digital flight. Artwork, stories, videos and games poured through various channels of the web as a cult of users began to give life to the tall, faceless creature. Soon this sometime malignant, sometime benevolent creature was reaching millions of online users worldwide. Kids everywhere learned about this new boogeyman and the legend grew.

Slenderman



Beware the Slenderman

On Saturday May 31, 2014 three 12-year-old girls went to the park in a suburb of Wisconsin. Morgan Geyser, Anissa Weier and Payton Leutner went into the woods to play a game of hide and seek. Unbeknownst to Payton, Morgan and Anissa were planning her murder. Payton was stabbed 19 times and left for dead. Miraculously she survived the attack and the two attempted murderers where picked up by authorities.

Beware the Slenderman covers the case of this bizarre and terrifying attack. Director Irene Taylor Brodsky takes us inside the families of the two suspects giving us some insight on what caused the pre-teens to violently attempt to murder their friend. These stories are set along with police “interview” footage of both Morgan and Anissa individually recounting the events that occurred just hours before. It’s a fascinating and horrifying look into the minds of these two little girls that literally just attempted to murder a friend.

Not knowing anything about Slenderman prior to this, I thought this was an excellent documentary. My only knock on it, is it left me thirsty for more. The film ends (not a spoiler) with the girls trial date being set for sometime this year in 2017. It will be interesting to see the outcome and what a jury will think when staring down two innocent looking girls that might not be so innocent.

Nutshell: Interesting, informative, engaging.

Should I Watch It: Yes and if you have a weird kid start talking to him or her and see where their minds at.

Where to Watch: HBO, HBO on demand.