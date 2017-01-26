I discovered The Autopsy of Jane Doe from the site Birth.Movies.Death. If you haven’t heard of this site and you’re a movie fan, check it out. Good stuff. Anyway, The Autopsy of Jane Doe stars Emile Hirsch and Brian Cox, both great actors. One thing that struck me while watching the supernatural thriller was that Emile Hirsch just made that jump from kid actor to adult actor. Even in that war film he did with Marky-Mark he still seemed like a kid to me. His presence and look in this movie are that of a grown up and no longer that mischievous bad boy. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s take a look at film.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe centers around a father son coroner team that is delivered a mysterious body from a crime scene in their small town. As the autopsy is being performed bizarre and supernatural phenomena engulf the examiners.

I will come right out and say that I really enjoyed this film. I’m a fan of good horror films. Films that deliver great story, performances and effects. I understand everything is subjective and some movies I may find good or great may be terrible in the eyes of others. But one thing you can’t deny is a good story. The Autopsy of Jane Doe provided that.

The story line of the mysterious body was simple yet rich with thought and detail. Now, don’t worry about any spoilers but I will say that the 90 minute journey into this terrifying experience provided enough answers and left enough unknown that you were equally satisfied but would love to go deeper.

Norwegian director Andre Ovredal did a fantastic job of making this experience real. The film had a rich, dark look combined with excellent art direction to give exhausting life to the family coroner business. The practical special effects were top notch. Ovredal did an excellent job of only using CGI effects to enhance his practical. This is a technique I wish more directors and producers would adopt.

The relationship between the father and son felt sincere. Both Hirsch and Cox played characters with depth and a tangible love for one another that was felt to be grown organically from past experiences. It was this relationship that raised the stakes of the drama and infused you into situation of our lead characters. You can’t see them lose.

All and all I would recommend checking out this film. So many horror films are so bad these days that it is so reassuring when a talented cast and crew can pull off a film that restores faith in the genre. Creepy, thrilling, shocking and at times a little disgusting, The Autopsy of Jane Doe can be summed up no better than this quote “Visceral horror to rival ALIEN and early Cronenberg. Watch it, but not alone.” –Stephen King

Nutshell: Gross with gore, engaging, thrilling and totally entertaining.

Should I Watch: If you’re squeamish with gore then probably not. If you like good movies then that’s a hard yes.

Where to Watch: Amazon on demand, iTunes, Google Play