The legend Ridley Scott returns to take us on another ride through the world of the Xenomorphs. In the upcoming film starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterson, Billy Crudup and Danny McBride, the crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Check out the trailer below. It looks so good!