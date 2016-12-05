If you plan on heading to the slopes or a holiday party this year I’ve got the gear you need. Tipsy Elves is a brand that is all about fun. If you like to laugh and make your friends and family do the same, then this is the store for you!

In my opinion Tipsy Elves carries the best ski gear in the game. I can guarantee when you’re heading the lodge bar you’re going to turn some heads in this threads. Check’em out.

Men’s Powder Blaster Ski Suit – $179.00

All Tipsy Elves Ski suits are jam-packed with functional features including;

-100% waterproof fabric: rated at 10,000mm.

-Insulated lining and zippered ventilation.

-Temperature rated down to 25 °F before additional clothing under the ski suit is recommended.

-Double breasted snap pockets.

-Hidden retractable waterproof storm hood.

-Heavy duty waterproof zippers.

-Waterproof elasticized tab cuffs.

-Exterior waist adjustment.

-Adjustable elastic boot cuff.

-Under leg zippered ventilation.

-Epic style that never quits!

-Made with 100% polyester.

-Please note, all of our ski suits are unisex and Men’s and Women’s Ski Suits have the exact size sizing.

Men’s Carvaholic Ski Suit – $139.00

All Tipsy Elves Ski suits are jam-packed with functional features including;

-100% waterproof fabric: rated at 10,000mm.

-Insulated lining and zippered ventilation.

-Temperature rated down to 25 °F before additional clothing under the ski suit is recommended.

-Double breasted snap pockets.

-Hidden retractable waterproof storm hood.

-Heavy duty waterproof zippers.

-Waterproof elasticized tab cuffs.

-Exterior waist adjustment.

-Adjustable elastic boot cuff.

-Under leg zippered ventilation.

-Epic style that never quits!

-Made with 100% polyester.

-Please note, all of our ski suits are unisex and Men’s and Women’s Ski Suits have the exact size sizing.

If you’re not into the slopes but get cold at night and want to look cool, then check out the TE neon jackets. These are so dope. I actually have 2 out of the 3 designs they offer. I can attest that they are a high quality lightweight jacket. They also look just as cool in real life as they do in the pics.

Men’s Backcountry Neon Jacket – $55.00

-Made with polyester and nylon.

-Durable zippers.

-Machine washable.

-Model is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 lbs and is wearing a Large. Backcountry Neon Jacket

Men’s Alpine Explorer Neon Jacket – $55.00

-Made with polyester and nylon.

-Durable zippers.

-Machine washable.

-Model is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 lbs and is wearing a Large.

If you’re ready to be the most patriotic person on the block then TE’s got a huge selection of goods that will make you the most American American in the USA!

Red USA Fanny Pack w/ Drink Holder

-100% nylon.

-Three compartments with zippers.

-Adjustable beverage holder included!

-Red & White adjustable strap that fits waists 26-38 inches around.

Men’s USA Joggers – $45.00

-Modeled in size L

-Model Measurements (first pictured): Height 6 ft. 2 in., Waist 32 in., Weight 185 lbs

Made with 100% premiere acrylic yarn.

-Double panel construction and reinforced seams.

-Machine-washable.

-Fits true to size. See size chart for additional sizing information.

American Flag Windbreaker – $70.00

-Made with polyester and nylon.

-Collar features a hidden hood that can be unveiled when needed.

-Durable zipper.

-Machine washable.

-Model is 6’ 175 and wearing a Large.

If you’re looking for that unique gift for someone who loves to laugh and have fun this holiday season be sure to check out Tipsy Elves. They’ve got tons of products on their site include College Football Ugly Sweaters, Christmas Ugly Sweaters and just about something for every holiday.