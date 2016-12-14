Search

Check out this announcement trailer for the upcoming game titled Old Town Hockey.  This game looks amazing.  It’s a throwback to the holy grail NHL 94 with the graphic style and simplicity of the game.  You have to take a masters course now days to perfect the current sports games and Old Time Hockey is going to bring back that plug in and play style.

I hope this game has one-timers, the ability to make players bleed with injury and lots of fights.  I want line brawls and the rare occasion when the goalies go at it.  Kinda like in Bases Loaded when you threw at Norkus two or three times during a game and he finally charged the mound.  I lived for these gaming treasures.

Check out the trailer for Old Time Hockey!  It looks great!