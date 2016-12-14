Check out this announcement trailer for the upcoming game titled Old Town Hockey. This game looks amazing. It’s a throwback to the holy grail NHL 94 with the graphic style and simplicity of the game. You have to take a masters course now days to perfect the current sports games and Old Time Hockey is going to bring back that plug in and play style.

I hope this game has one-timers, the ability to make players bleed with injury and lots of fights. I want line brawls and the rare occasion when the goalies go at it. Kinda like in Bases Loaded when you threw at Norkus two or three times during a game and he finally charged the mound. I lived for these gaming treasures.

Check out the trailer for Old Time Hockey! It looks great!