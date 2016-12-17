Search

Introducing the HUF Fuck It Premium Collection, a limited-edition offering for the holidays.

HUF releases a playful take on competing fashion luxury branded goods with its Fuck It Premium Collection.

Hand-crafted in Los Angeles, the Fuck It Premium Collection luggage and accessories are constructed of 100% Italian full-grain leather featuring gold foil ‘Fuck It’ branding, genuine gold-plated metal hardware, hand-sewn zippers, and custom hard-shell boxing with dustcovers for storage.

Available in limited quantities, the 9-piece assortment is comprised of a premium leather Duffle Bag, Backpack, Strapback Hat, Zip Wallet, Key Chain, Lighter Case, Waist Pack and Shoe.

The premium HUF Fuck It 86 shoe is a high-top silhouette composed of 100% full-grain leather and pig nubuck featuring debossed gold foil Fuck It branding, 100% leather interior lining, laser engraved Fuck It metal lace clip, Infinity Rubber sole, and custom packaging.

Check out the full line of HUF’s “Fuck It” collection on their site now.  Get it while supplies last.

