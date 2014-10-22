School is back in session and it’s time to get a little critical on some self taken pictures. The selfie can be a thing of beauty or embarrassment and the internet is guaranteed to keep it alive forever. The professor is in and ready to hand out some grades. Let’s go…

B

↑ This is a solid “B.” This girl is hot, her body is tan and smooth carrying what looks like some sweet tats. Only way to possibly get that grade higher girl is to start losing those PJ’s. ↑

C+/B-

This is a pretty good one. This girl is cute and looks to have a nice truck of junk. I like the thong aspect of her bathing suit but, I think she could have picked a better style without fringe, I don’t like it. I would have given her a much better grade if she would have taken the pic with her feet.

This one is weird and for some reason I like it. Even with that big grill, that outline of those panties brings this in at a solid “C+.” If she would have lost that bra, we’d be talking about an instant “B-.”

C

This is just average. This girl has some nice bombs but there is nothing special about it. She looks a little to skinny and I don’t like the ties on the side on those bottoms. Eat some food girl and photoshop that weird belly button.

This selfie is just embarrassing. I’m not sure if this girl is trying to be sexy or is just a lazy picture taker. Lose the padded bra, take off your 5 year old brothers underwear and get some goddamn panties!

B

One piece body suits are hot! This girl has got it down with the knee highs and the idgaf leg spread. I’d like to see more from that phones camera roll.

B

This is white girl wasted. This pic was either timed perfectly or that shirt was taped to the nip. This is an excellent display of side & underboob of what it seems are some plump naturals. This wild cat looks fun.

D

I’m not sure what this picture is of. Is it that ring on her finger or that extinct ass. I do respect her for trying but she should have went out to the kitchen and got a step stool and taken the pictures standing rather than sitting. It would add a little more robustness to that washboard. Don’t be so lazy girl.

A

I know for sure I’ve posted this pic before. It’s too good to not post again. This is an excellent example of a selfie. Giant proportional bombs (fake is fine) in a tight shirt and she takes us right to the edge but keeps it Ponyboy website friendly not showing any nip. A sexy 1/4 duck face which is the perfect amount to make those lips pop. Good work girl, keep it up and you’ll be on the Ponyboy Honor Roll.

F

Why? Why would you post this horrendous pic. This is a total fail, it brings no pleasure at all and makes me feel uncomfortable looking at it. This girl is like Daria 2.0. It bothers me as much as this weirdo down below. ↓↓↓

I’m giving this a” B/B+” because redheads aren’t really my cup of tea, I prefer darker mocha-like skin rather than milky white. No offense to any redheads or white milky skinned people out there, I know plenty of people who love it and that’s what they are attracted to, but it’s just not for me. With that being said, I can still appreciate a great pic. This girl is hot, curvy and knows how to take a great selfie. I can 100% say that this is Spider and Tre’s favorite pic of the post. Good work girl.

D

This is another one where I’m not sure if this girl is being lazy or trying to be sexy. This pic looks like someone Photoshopped a girls head on a 10 year old boys body. Stand up next time, your booooobs? will appreciate it.

A

This is a good one. This pictures just screams hot, dirty sex. This girl is a sexual fantasy. She went all in at the beach, in public, wearing that shoe string bikini and no top. This is the type of girl I dream about but know I couldn’t handle in real life. She’d definitely be cheating on me with someone way cooler with tattoos and muscles. I’ll see you when I fall asleep baby doll.

B

This is a decent PG selfie showcasing a couple of nice flopppers. The girl is kinda cute and the picture is executed perfectly for an “in-public selfie.” I’d love to be topless watching the sunset with this beach bunny.

D

This poor girl is too young. Why would she post this. Mom and Dad need to shut her down and save her from herself.

A

This is a solid “A.” Look at the production value that went into this pic. Beach setting, Hawaiian shirt, aviator frames and a perfect expression on the cats face as he snaps the pic. Good work little kitty.

D

I don’t understand this picture. This girl is obviously trying to take a sexy shot while in the ladies dressing room, probably for a boyfriend or whatever, but it’s one of the most unsexy pics I’ve seen. She’s in her panties but she’s turned to the gray area. That’s the angle in between the butt and the crotch where it’s just leg. This area works for girls that are carrying a juicy rear end but that’s not the case here. You need to do a 45 one way or the other and give us something girl.

Now this is my kind of girl. A spicy little thing who fully committed to her outfit with matching toenails, rubberband and earrings. This pic is taken at a great angle showcasing those bountiful beauties that look ready to burst out of that neon boulder holder. If you’re out there and you get this contact me, I’ll spoil you forever.

Not many “A+” are given but this one deserves it. The timing is incredible. Just as she snapped the pic this sand beast decided to take a chomp out of her head like an exotic desert fruit. The girls reaction is great and I’m glad she was able to capture it for us to see. Good work beauty and beast. Thanks for sharing.